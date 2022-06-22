Dave East announces debut Australian tour

New York rapper Dave East has announced he’ll tour Australia for the first time in August, announcing a trio of east coast shows.

The MC will kick off the three-date run at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on August 18, playing 170 Russell in Melbourne the following evening and wrapping up August 20 at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. Joining him on the run will be Brisbane rapper Day1. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (June 23) at 9am AEST.

East’s latest mixtape, ‘Karma 3’, arrived in August of 2020, and included features from the likes of Mary J. Blige, Benny the Butcher, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. In a four-star review, NME called ‘Karma 3’ a “charged effort with dynamic results”, adding that it “may not be as flawless a spectacle as [debut studio album] ‘Survival’, but it’s not all that far off”.

“East remains consistent, unapologetically flying the flag for New York hip-hop. His sharpened pen game flourishes over beds of captivating soul samples, airy synths and bass kicks so hard they’ll bottom out any cheap speaker.”

East has been relatively quiet since then, with sporadic releases. Back in February, he appeared on Mary J. Blige’s latest album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’, featuring on the track ‘Rent Money’.

Dave East’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 18 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday 19 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 20 – Sydney, Metro Theatre