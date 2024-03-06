Dave Grohl and Epiphone launch DG-335 signature model guitar

Dave Grohl has teamed up with Epiphone to launch a signature version of his DG-335 guitar.

The collaboration between the Foo Fighters frontman and the manufacturer pays tribute to Grohl’s legendary axe, which has accompanied him on tours around the world and comes in Pelham Blue, complete with a host of premium features.

Epiphone has partnered with Gibson Custom on the release, and the model features a combination of ES-335 and the Trini Lopez model features that Grohl requested.

The signature model is available to purchase now for £1,249 via the Epiphone website.

Features listed in the product description include a semi-hollow body, bound diamond-shaped F-holes, one-piece mahogany neck with an elliptical profile, Trini Lopez-style headstock and Gibson USA Burstbucker pickups.

An Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case, embossed with his signature, is also included.

“This is one of the most requested models in Epiphone’s history, so we are X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide,” the manufacturer wrote on their website.

Grohl is the latest musician to partner up with a guitar manufacturer to drop a custom release. Boygenius released their own signature Gretsch last month, which was adorned with personalised details from the supergroup.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to resume their ‘Everything or Nothing at All‘ global stadium tour in Dallas this May.

Most recently, Grohl featured on drums on St Vincent’s “gnarly” new single ‘Broken Man’.

“There are essentially three drummers on the track: the first part is my programming, the second part Mark Guiliana comes in, and then at the very end of the track – just when you think it can’t get any higher – Grohl comes in with this absolute reckless spirit and just takes it to the edge,” the artist told NME of the release.