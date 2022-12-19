Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ return with cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin‘s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ has returned, kicking off with a cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears – featuring comedian and director Judd Apatow on vocals.

The rendition was recorded earlier this month during a secret show in Los Angeles, where Grohl and Kurstin performed nine songs in front of a live audience. The show was hosted by Apatow, who also jumped on the mic to help the pair out for their covers series.

Retro, VHS-style footage of the performance shows Apatow singing alongside Grohl on drums and Kurstin on keys, among a hanukkiah, Star of David and gold streamers. Check it out below.

The December 5 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ live recording featured a number of musical guests, with Beck, Tenacious D, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Pink, Inara George and Grohl’s daughter Violet making appearances. The covers included Janis Ian’s ‘Edge Of Seventeen’, ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by Rush, Randy Newman‘s ‘I Love L.A.’ and David Lee Roth‘s ‘Just A Gigolo’, among others.

The 2022 instalment marks the third year of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, which Grohl and Kurstin started back in 2020 in Kurstin’s home studio. That year, they covered songs by Drake, the Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

In 2021, the series returned with covers of songs by Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Both seasons are available to stream on digital platforms.