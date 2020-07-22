Listen to Dave Grohl praise teachers in the first audio edition of ‘Dave’s True Stories’

Dave Grohl has paid tribute to the work done by teachers in the first spoken-word instalment of ‘Dave’s True Stories’ — you can listen to his ‘In Defence of Our Teachers’ audio piece below.

Grohl delivered the message as part of his ongoing series ‘Dave’s True Stories’, which has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic with stories from Grohl’s past.

‘In Defence of Our Teachers’ sees Grohl addressing his followers in audio form for the first time on ‘Dave’s True Stories’, with his chosen subject of teachers relating to the ongoing debate over the safe reopening of schools during the pandemic.

“When it comes to the daunting question of reopening schools, America’s educators deserve a plan, not a trap,” an accompanying caption for the piece reads.

The eight-minute address sees the Foo Fighters frontman praising the work of teachers while recalling his own memories of growing up while his mother taught in schools.

“As a single mother of two, she tirelessly devoted her life to the service of others, both at home and at work,” Grohl remembers about his mother Virginia, before recalling the multiple jobs she also worked to help supplement her family’s income.

“Unsurprisingly, her devoted parenting mirrored her technique as a teacher. Never one to just point at a blackboard and recite lessons for kids to mindlessly memorise, she was an engaging educator, invested in the well-being of each and every student who sat in her class.”

Grohl also takes aim in the piece at Donald Trump‘s “conductor-less orchestra” and criticises White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for claiming that “science should not stand in the way of progress” when it comes to the re-opening of schools.

Grohl continues by saying that “every kid should be so lucky to have that favourite teacher, the one who changes their life for the better” and goes on to say he’s “convinced” that teachers “are as essential as any other essential workers”.

Last month, Grohl shared a lengthy tribute to his late father via his ‘Dave’s True Stories’ Instagram account.