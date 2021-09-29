Dave Grohl lends stage throne to Greyhawk bassist shot in leg

Dave Grohl has lent his Foo Fighters throne to Greyhawk bassist Darin Wall, who was shot earlier this month.

Grohl used the light-up seat on tour with the Foos in 2015, having broken his leg by falling from the stage in Gothenburg, Sweden. The accident resulted in the band pulling out of their Glastonbury 2015 headline slot.

On Sunday (September 26), Wall returned to the stage with Greyhawk after being shot in the leg during a confrontation with a gunman outside a venue in Boise, Idaho earlier this month.

Still recovering from the incident, the musician took to Instagram yesterday (September 28) to share an image of himself onstage in Grohl’s famous throne. He also reflected on the “intense, surreal and humbling” ordeal.

“It was beyond a thrill to sit in Dave Grohl from @foofighters throne last night,” Wall wrote.

“Of course I wish it never happened, and that this bullet was not in my leg, but the love and support the rock and metal community has shown is staggering. Words can’t describe how moving this night was. Thank you all!”

You can a screenshot of the post below.

Speaking about the shooting to KTVB 7 (via Loudwire), Wall recalled spotting a confrontational man, Ethan Byrd, 26, outside The Shredder venue. The bassist later got into a wrestle with Byrd, who then shot him “in the upper thigh”.

Byrd was arrested by police within minutes of the shooting. Wall explained that he was “lucky” the injury had not resulted in “anything that’s gonna be permanent”. “Tomorrow is never guaranteed, so be good to each other,” he added.

Back in 2016, Axl Rose borrowed Grohl’s throne during Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour after injuring his foot. Grohl revealed earlier this year that Rose gifted him the “nicest fucking guitar” in return.

“It was an incredibly kind and classy gesture, and I was very appreciative,” he said.