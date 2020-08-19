Dave Grohl has a cameo in ‘Bill & Ted: Face The Music’

Dave Grohl is reportedly set to make a cameo in Bill & Ted: Face The Music.

The anticipated film sees Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their iconic roles as Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S. Preston respectively, which they first played in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989.

Now, Rolling Stone reports that the pair will be joined on the latest instalment of their time-travelling adventures by the Foo Fighters frontman, who will make a brief appearance in the anticipated movie.

His cameo has also been listed on his own IMDB page, which states that he’ll appear as himself in the latest instalment of the beloved sci-fi buddy comedy series.

He joins the likes of Kid Cudi and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, with Butler set to portray a levitating member of The Future Council.

The new film has been in the works since at least 2013, and was officially green-lit back in May 2018. Back in June, a first trailer was shared for the film.

It’s time to save the world, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter return in the all-new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/PgHvaUv7MK — Bill & Ted Face the Music (@BillandTedUK) July 23, 2020

It was confirmed yesterday that it will hit UK cinemas on September 23, marking one of the only regions where it will receive a theatrical release due to coronavirus.

An official soundtrack for Bill and Ted Face The Music will also land this month (August 28) and feature a new song from Weezer, which was shared online last week

Last month, the film’s producers invited fans to record a video to a specific Bill & Ted demo track, with a chance of then being included in the film.

“When we announced the movie, we had so many people asking for ways they could be involved, and this notion came up quite early in the process,” screenwriter Ed Solomon explained to Collider.

“The instant it did, we were like, ‘Oh man this is exactly in the spirit of inclusiveness that embodies Bill & Ted,’ and we all jumped on it right away. Now that we’re almost finished with post-production we’re ready to do it.”