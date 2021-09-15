Dave Grohl hints the next Foo Fighters album may be “an insane prog-rock record”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has shared a first hint at new music from the band, teasing that their next album could be “an insane prog-rock record.”

The band released 10th studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ back in February, and are currently touring it around the United States at fully vaccinated arena shows.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl said that he hasn’t written any new music for a prospective ‘Medicine At Midnight’ follow-up, but that there have been “whispers” regarding the musical direction the next album might take.

“Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before,” Grohl told Rolling Stone. “So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Grohl discussed the band’s commercial appeal, saying that he’s not sure they’ve ever felt cool.

Grohl talked the criticism he and the band received early on and the perception that he shouldn’t have carried on making music following the disbandment of Nirvana. “I don’t know if we’ve ever felt cool,” he said, discussing the idea that once a band reaches a certain level of fame they lose cool points.

He went on to say that during the band’s earlier years he felt like he was fighting a perception that the Foos shouldn’t even exist, that it was somehow inappropriate to have another band after Nirvana.

Reviewing this year’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’, NME wrote: “Those who have followed Grohl through his days in DC hardcore – through Nirvana, the metallic ingenuity of Probot, his drumming to the stars and the rise and rise of the band that brings forth this record – will be enthused by the suggestion that this great songwriter is looking to expand his playbook. Even more will be delighted that an enduring force for good has returned.”

Elsewhere, the band were named Global Icons at the MTV VMAs this week by Billie Eilish, while they will travel to the UK next summer for a series of stadium shows.