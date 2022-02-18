Dave Grohl is hoping to release a thrash metal album by next week

Dave Grohl has said that he hopes to release a full album of new thrash metal music by next week.

The Foo Fighters frontman was speaking ahead of the release of the band’s supernatural horror comedy film Studio 666, which is set to arrive on February 25.

Earlier this week a track by the fictional band Dream Widow, which features on the Studio 666 soundtrack, was released, and Grohl has now revealed that more new music is on the way.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show this week, Grohl explained more about how the film’s soundtrack connects with its premise, which sees the Foos setting up to record their tenth album in a haunted mansion.

“I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there,” Grohl said. “And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Speaking in another new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl said that he now hopes to release a full Dream Widow album by the time Studio 666 premieres next week.

“It will be [Dream Widow’s] ‘lost album’,” Grohl said of the project. “It’ll be the album they were making before [the lead singer] fucking killed the entire band.

“I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me,” he added. “Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

A precise release date for the record has yet to be announced, but Grohl noted that his days growing up as “a fucking 80s thrash metal kid” has had a major bearing on the album.

“I have my favourites. You’ll hear a lot of those influences in ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’ [a 13-minute song in the film] because for that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing. Some of it sounds like Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe.”

Last weekend Foo Fighters streamed a pre-recorded gig from the Los Angeles Convention Center, broadcasting it as an “immersive 180-degree VR concert” on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages (AKA the ‘Metaverse’) and the Horizon Venues app.