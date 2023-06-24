Dave Grohl joins Guns N’ Roses on stage at Glastonbury

Dave Grohl has surprised fans by joining Guns N’ Roses on stage at Glastonbury 2023 this evening (June 25).

Fresh from his appearance on The Pyramid Stage last night, Foo Fighters’Dave Grohl also made another surprise appearance earlier in the evening – joining the Pretenders alongside Johnny Marr to play drums. “Apparently there’s a drunk guy backstage…he insists on playing,” Hynde joked with the crowd before Grohl appeared.

Then, at the end of a mammoth Guns N’ Roses set, Grohl appeared for the final song, ‘Paradise City’, “because you can never have enough guitars”, according to Axl Rose.

The set lis in full was:

‘It’s So Easy’

‘Bad Obsession’

‘Chinese Democracy’

‘Slither’ (Velvet Revolver cover)

‘Welcome to the Jungle’

‘Mr. Brownstone’

‘Pretty Tied Up’

‘Double Talkin’ Jive’

‘Estranged’

‘Live and Let Die’ (Wings cover)

‘Reckless Life’

‘T.V. Eye’ (The Stooges cover)

‘Down on the Farm’ (UK Subs cover)

‘Rocket Queen’

‘Absurd’

‘Civil War'(Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” outro)

‘You Could Be Mine’

‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’

‘Novemeber Rain’

‘Patience

‘Hard Skool

‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ (Bob Dylan cover)

‘Nighttrain’

‘Paradise City’

Throughout the set, meanwhile, fans have been reacting to the band’s set starting on time – read more about that here.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, yesterday (June 23) mystery band The Churnups were revealed to be the Foo Fighters, who took the Pyramid Stage for a one-hour performance.

During the set, frontman Dave Grohl was also joined by his daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’ from recent album ‘But Here We Are‘.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.