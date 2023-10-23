Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic talk Nirvana’s dizzying rise to fame

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic have shared their memories of Nirvana’s rise into cultural prominence in a new teaser for the latest episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

In the clip, Grohl recounts the band’s the band’s sudden popularity following the release of their second studio album ‘Nevermind’ in 1991. “We were kids and so when you talk about the amount of time that’s gone by, to me it’s not even so much about the years,” he said.

“It’s about the experiences that just kind of led, one after another, going from three kids that were basically living or touring out of a van to then becoming a huge band,” Grohl explained, adding that he was around 21 at the time, while Novoselic was 25 and Kurt Cobain was 24.

“Before we made the record Nevermind, we were pretty much living in squalor,” he said. “I was living with Kurt in this tiny little apartment and there were just corn dog sticks and cigarettes all over the place. I would have done anything to have my own apartment and to be able to do that through making music.”

O’Brien also revealed that the band’s success had forced Geffen Records to stop printing copies of albums by all of its other artists due to the demand for ‘Nevermind’, as the label had only printed 50,000 copies of the album initially.

The full episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend with Grohl, Novoselic and producer Steve Albini will be released on October 23.

Nirvana are set to release a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of ‘In Utero‘ on October 27. It will include three super deluxe editions that comprise a total of 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased live tracks from some of the final live dates from Cobain, Novoselic, Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear.