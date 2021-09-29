Dave Grohl on playing with his musical heroes: “I cannot believe that it’s happening to me”

Dave Grohl has reflected on the opportunities he’s had to play with his musical heroes over the years, saying that he “cannot believe that it’s happening to me”.

The Foo Fighters frontman was speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Breakfast Show earlier today (September 29) following on from his one-man show in London earlier this week.

Speaking to host Lauren Laverne about his new book The Storyteller, which will be published on October 5, Grohl expanded on what it’s been like to have had the opportunity to play and work with so many of his heroes during his career.

“Oh my god, well here’s the thing: you know my entire life I’ve basically felt like I’m watching this happen to someone else, you know?” Grohl said. “It’s almost like having an out-of-body experience, so I’m still like a little kid on a bedroom floor playing guitar.

“And then I get to meet Tom Petty, or jam with Paul McCartney or jam with Prince or jam with Bowie… every time I’m face-to-face with some of these people I cannot believe that it’s happening to me.”

Grohl added: “I try to act cool, I try to play it cool like it’s no big deal… but it never leaves my mind that I get to stand face-to-face with my heroes, it’s amazing.”

Last year Grohl vividly recalled the time he was asked by Prince to jam with him and his band back in 2011, fulfilling the Foo Fighters frontman’s “rock’n’roll fantasy” in the process.