Dave Grohl has opened up on the time he got high with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus after an induction ceremony for the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame.

Speaking to Rolling Stone after Foo Fighters were confirmed for entry into the prestigious Hall later this year, Grohl recalled smoking copious amounts of weed with the pair during Jett’s own induction in 2015.

“I just remember being there and going upstairs… the ceremonies can be painfully long,” Grohl said.

“Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus.”

“I came back downstairs… and I rarely smoke weed. I remember looking over, staring at Jerry Lee Lewis and just being… I don’t even have the words to describe it. I was tripping fuckin’ balls.”

However, things got more complicated later in the night after Grohl was asked to take part in a star-studded performance.

“At the end of the show, Ringo got an award,” said Grohl. “A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

“He ran up to me and was like, ‘Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale’ I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder.”

Grohl’s 2021 induction into the hall with Foo Fighters marks his second entry, after Nirvana was previously inducted in 2014.

“I mean, it was a lot to take in,” he said of his weed-fuelled antics. “I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for goddamn sure.”

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl is set to co-host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (May 24).