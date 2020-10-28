Foo Fighters have posted a spoof advert in which Dave Grohl overcomes his caffeine addiction that inspired the ‘Fresh Pots’ meme.

Back in 2010, behind-the-scenes footage emerged of the frontman recording with his side-project supergroup, Them Crooked Vultures. The clip followed Grohl as his dependency on coffee “spiralled out of control” in the studio.

Over a decade later, the Foos have today (October 28) shared a video titled ‘Dave Grohl For FreshPotix’, which sees the musician promote “a new drug to help coffee addicts like me manage their coffee addiction”. You can watch the full clip below, along with the original ‘Fresh Pots’ video.

“Ten years ago, I was in the grips of a debilitating caffeine addition,” Grohl begins as he recalls his dark ‘Fresh Pots’ days. “My ability to maintain personal relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep deprivation and noxious coffee breath.

“As the bean took over, I found myself doing anything for a fix,” Grohl adds as we see him snorting, smoking and eating ground coffee beans. His struggles then begin to negatively impact the Foos, as he fails to turn up to rehearsals.

The singer goes on to promote ‘FreshPotix’, which can cause side effects such as “severe monkey peen”, “violent fits of rage towards left-handed people” and “extra toe”.

Last Sunday, Foo Fighters headlined a virtual benefit concert in support of Joe Biden’s ongoing presidential campaign. During the show, Grohl and Rami Jaffee performed a stripped-back rendition of the band’s classic hit ‘Times Like These’.