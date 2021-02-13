Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic still jam as Nirvana from time to time

Dave Grohl and Pat Smear have revealed that they get together with Krist Novoselic from time to time and privately perform Nirvana songs.

Foo Fighters stopped Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show on Thursday (February 11) to promote their recently released 10th studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

During the interview, Stern asked Smear – who joined Nirvana in 1993 – if he ever missed playing with the band.

“Every once in a while, me and Krist and Dave get together and we do play as if we’re Nirvana,” Smear replied. “So I don’t have to miss it — we do it. If we’re in the same town together, or whatever, we’ll get together and jam.”

He then revealed that the last time the three of them got together was at the house where the Foo Fighters recorded their new album. Grohl then chimed in. “We actually recorded some stuff,”



Besides the unofficial jam sessions, Grohl and Smear said it often hurts too much to dwell on Nirvana memories or revisit those records.

However, Grohl revealed that he was surprised to learn that his daughter knew all the words to ‘Come As You Are’, after it came it on the radio during a recent evening drive.

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited for a one-off show in LA last year for a charity event. In a review of the event, NME‘s Kevin EG Perry called it “a heavy, heart-bursting treat for fans”.

Last month, Dave Grohl revealed that he still has dreams that see him back in Nirvana.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have scored their fifth UK Number One album with new album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band’s new album, which arrived last week (February 5), debuted at the top spot with a total of 42,500 chart sales – 74 per cent of which were physical copies, including 10,500 on vinyl.