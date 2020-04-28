News Music News

Watch Dave Grohl play Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ for emergency trauma nurse

The Foos frontman surprised the New York nurse with the special performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Sam Moore
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl (Picture: Getty)

Dave Grohl performed a solo version of Foo Fighters‘ song ‘Everlong’ as a special treat for an emergency and trauma nurse — watch his performance below.

The frontman was a surprise guest on last night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the US. The show saw the host surprising New York nurse TJ Riley, who has been named ‘Healthcare Hero of the Week’ by the chat show in a segment which is honouring healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A big Foos fan, Riley was then introduced on video chat to Grohl as a reward for being ‘Healthcare Hero of the Week’. After a brief conversation, Grohl performed ‘Everlong’ on an acoustic guitar for Riley — you can see the clip in full below.

Grohl recently took part in a star-studded cover version of ‘Times Like These’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The rendition saw artists such as Dua Lipa, Bastille and Royal Blood sending in their parts remotely to form the cover.

Foo Fighters announced yesterday (April 27) that they had rescheduled their upcoming European tour as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The band have also been forced to cancel their upcoming festival DC Jam in the US, which they had been due to headline in July.

