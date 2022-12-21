Dave Grohl plays ‘Marigold’ for first time since 2010 during virtual charity concert

Dave Grohl has performed a live rendition of ‘Marigold’ for the first time in 12 years, as part of a recent virtual fundraiser called Letters To Santa.

‘Marigold’ formed part of a five-song setlist that the Foo Fighters frontman delivered via Zoom for the music marathon event, which ran for 24 hours from December 19 to 20. Alongside the rare deep cut — last performed at an impromptu Foo Fighters concert in 2010 — Grohl also played two songs which likewise haven’t featured on the band’s live setlists for a number of years, including ‘New Way Home’ and ‘Skin and Bones’.

Grohl closed out his virtual set with two of the band’s setlist staples, namely in ‘Times Like These’ and ‘Everlong’, which formed singles for the Foo Fighters albums ‘One by One’ and ‘The Colour and the Shape’, respectively. Grohl’s virtual set took place at 11pm, after which he auctioned off a signed drum head with proceeds going directly to the Letters To Santa program. Watch Grohl’s first performance of ‘Marigold’ since 2010 below.

Advertisement

Alongside Grohl, the marathon charity event featured performances from fellow musicians Lou Barlow, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Ty Segall and Jeff Tweedy, as well as sets by comedians Fred Armisen and Chris Kattan. Proceeds from the event go towards the purchase and delivery of food, clothing and other items to families experiencing poverty over the Christmas period.

‘Marigold’ first appeared with the title ‘Color Pictures of a Marigold’ on the tracklist of ‘Pocketwatch’, a 1992 album released under Grohl’s previous moniker, Late!. The following year, Nirvana recorded their own version of ‘Marigold’, and released it as a b-side on the 1993 single ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. In 2006, Foo Fighters included a rendition of ‘Marigold’ on their live acoustic album, ‘Skin and Bones’.

Grohl’s virtual set arrived the same month as his ongoing ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ concert series, which held its first 2022 edition on December 5. Since then, the series — which donates ticket sale profits to the Anti-Defamation League — has hosted performances by the likes of Pink, Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O.

In addition to those artists, Grohl has elsewhere appeared as part of Billie Eilish’s recent tour stop in Los Angeles, where he duetted the tracks ‘Motion Sickness’ and ‘My Hero’ alongside Phoebe Bridgers. Also in LA, Grohl was spotted hanging out and dancing with Post Malone during the rapper’s Crypto.com arena show in November.