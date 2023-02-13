Dave Grohl salutes Canada in Super Bowl whiskey advert

Dave Grohl delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey produced for tonight’s (February 12) Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against each other in Glendale, Arizona, in the game, which a now-traditional ream of high-profile adverts will punctuate.

Grohl’s full advert for Crown Royal whiskey aired during the game tonight, following a series of teasers shared last month.

“Today, let’s thank Canada,” the Foo Fighters frontman said at the start of the advert. “Thank you for legends of music and heroes of comedy. Thank you Canada, for peanut butter, the paint roller, the replay and the battery. The egg carton, the ironing board, the electric wheelchair, and thank you for this [blows whoopee cushion].

“Thank you for hockey, basketball and thank you for football – yeah, look it up. Thank you Canada.” Watch the advert above now.

Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, she said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had already changed the setlist for the show 39 times. “Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she explained. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

Chris Stapleton kicked off the big night by performing the US national anthem. The country star’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ brought Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Another star-studded Super Bowl advert saw Cardi B and Offset launch their own McDonald’s meal, following the likes of BTS and Travis Scott in the collaboration.

Meanwhile, U2 are also reportedly set to announce a new Las Vegas residency during the game. The Irish band teased the announcement earlier tonight with a clip shared on social media with the hashtag #U2SPHERE.