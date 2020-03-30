Dave Grohl has opened up about how the legacy of Nirvana fed into the destiny of Foo Fighters.

The Foos frontman formed the rock group in 1995, after Nirvana disbanded in the wake of Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994.

Grohl – who played drums in Nirvana – says he was never concerned about the negative backlash he received from the group’s fans, and instead channeled their frustrations for motivation.

“They were like, ‘How dare you be in a band again? Your music is fucking shit and that was a real band and you’re not’,” Grohl explained. “It’s like, ‘You really think that’s gonna stop me? It only makes me wanna fucking do it more, y’know. So, you can keep it coming if you want but I don’t give a fuck.”

But as Foo Fighters prepare to release their tenth album later this year, Grohl admits that Nirvana always acted as a “advantage” for his follow-up.

“I’ve never been afraid to say that if it weren’t for Nirvana, the Foo Fighters wouldn’t be in the same position that we’re in now,” he told Mojo. “We had an advantage right out of the gate that there was an interest in the band because of that. I mean, it’s obvious.”

His comments come after Grohl recently confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new album is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

The frontman previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

They were also recently forced to postpone their 25th anniversary US tour due to coronavirus.