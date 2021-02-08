Dave Grohl says he’s yet to discuss ‘Nevermind”s 30th anniversary with Krist Novoselic

Dave Grohl has opened up on the forthcoming 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’, and whether any plans are afoot to celebrate the seminal record.

Nirvana’s iconic second album was released on September 24 1991 and was the band’s first full effort with Grohl on drums, alongside bassist Krist Novoselic and late frontman Kurt Cobain.

While Grohl tells NME that he is yet to discuss plans for the milestone with Novoselic, he says fans shouldn’t be surprised if a separate celebration is already being planned elsewhere.

Advertisement

“Anniversaries are funny because they just keep on happening over and over, but no we haven’t discussed it,” he said.

“I’m sure there’s some conservation going on somewhere about how to celebrate Kurt’s music thirty years later. But I don’t know anything specific, I really don’t.”

Grohl also recently explained why he doesn’t get caught up in wondering what Kurt Cobain would’ve thought of Foo Fighters‘ music.

Referencing Paul McCartney’s 2019 admission to Uncut magazine that he regularly imagines what John Lennon would think of his present-day songwriting, NME asked the singer if ever found himself wondering what Cobain would think of his work with the Foos.

“No, I don’t – and I’ll tell you why!” he replied. “For 25 fucking years, that’s been something I’ve been judged by and from the get-go, you have to realise that it’s a dangerous place to be.

Advertisement

“You can’t create or judge anything by someone else’s standards.”

Grohl also recalled the fear he felt in October 1994 when he went into the studio in Seattle to record the first Foo Fighters record, which came out the following year.

“It’s funny because I kept this little project a secret for so long before it became a band, and one of the reasons was for fear that people would judge it. That’s all of the weird little demo tapes I’d done, I just didn’t feel comfortable sharing because they were mine,” Grohl said.

“There was some safety and security in just keeping them to myself, so one of the reasons I started this band was to move on from the past. The band truly represents this continuation of life because I didn’t want to remain in that place forever and I just couldn’t. I would have suffocated.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl opened up on the insurrection at the US Capitol from Donald Trump supporters last month, calling it “the craziest fucking shit I’ve ever seen in my entire life”.