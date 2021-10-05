Dave Grohl says Nirvana’s music has “become a part” of his children’s lives

Dave Grohl has spoken in a new interview about how Nirvana‘s music has “become a part” of his children’s lives in recent years.

Grohl was speaking following the recent 30th anniversary of the release of his former band’s album ‘Nevermind’, which came out in September 1991.

Speaking to The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio this morning (October 5), Grohl acknowledged that he used to feel uncomfortable whenever he heard a Nirvana song.

“There was a long time when a song would come on and I would just turn it off,” he recalled. “I don’t want to hear that. It would bring back lots of difficult memories.

“But now I’ll be driving with my kids in the car and a Nirvana song will come on, and they will start singing it and they know the words. We don’t listen to it at home, but somehow it’s become a part of their lives now, and it’s cool.”

"When I hear a Nirvana song on the radio, I remember what it felt like sitting in the chair as we were recording it" 💜@daveberry_tweet caught up with Dave Grohl about @Nirvana's 30th Anniversary of 'Nevermind' pic.twitter.com/RwWu1TLgEL — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) October 5, 2021

Grohl also spoke about “a really beautiful moment” he shared with his daughter Harper when she asked about the late Kurt Cobain.

“She said, ‘Dad, how old were you when you were in this band?’ I said, ‘Well I was probably 21 or 22 when we recorded it’ and then she said, ‘What was Kurt like?’

“I said, ‘He was really sweet, you know, he was kind of shy, a little reserved and could be sort of quiet’. She said, ‘Was he shy to people he didn’t know or to people he did know?’ and I said, ‘Well, a little bit of both’.

“She said, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting that someone that could be so shy could write these songs and stand in front of hundreds of thousands of people and sing them’. I thought what a beautiful insight for a 12-year-old…. she was asking me about my life then because she wanted to understand it through the music.”

Grohl is set to take part in CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories later this week, where he’ll read a story based on The Beatles’ ‘Octopus’s Garden’.