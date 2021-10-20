Dave Grohl says watching Nandi Bushell play the drums is “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”

Dave Grohl has praised the young musician Nandi Bushell, saying that watching her play drums is “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.

Grohl and Bushell took part in a virtual drum battle in November 2020 after setting one another musical challenges online during last year’s coronavirus lockdown.

Grohl invited Bushell to join Foo Fighters on stage in LA back in August, where she played drums with the band on their set-closer ‘Everlong’.

Advertisement

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a new interview, Grohl was asked about how he felt about inspiring young women like Bushell.

“If you want to see the true meaning of rock’n’roll, watch Nandi play the drums,” he replied. “That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record.

“To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music … if that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will.”

Grohl added: “So, the fact that we got to share a moment with her on-stage makes all of this worthwhile. And the funniest thing is, after jamming with Nandi, ‘Everlong’ went back on the charts.”

Advertisement

Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this month, with Paul McCartney set to do the honour of inducting the band.

The likes of Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner are also set to be inducted during the ceremony.