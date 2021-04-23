Dave Grohl teams up with daughter Violet to cover ‘Nausea’ by LA punk legends X

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl has teamed up with daughter Violet to cover ‘Nausea’, a seminal track from Los Angeles punk stalwarts X.

The new offering is taken from Grohl’s upcoming documentary ‘What Drives Us’, which sees the likes of Ringo Starr, AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, St Vincent and Slash sharing their experiences of life on the road.

Opening up on the inspiration from the track, Grohl explained how he returned home from Nirvana’s world tour in 1992 to receive a letter from his grandmother, which explained that he may be related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake.

“I found it a bit peculiar that my not-so punk rock 83-year-old grandmother would pay any attention to X’s tour stop, but upon further inspection I noticed that she had circled the name of one of the band members in the article, DJ Bonebrake, and I quickly realised why this article had caught her attention,” wrote Grohl.

“Bonebrake was my grandmother’s maiden name.”

Grohl subsequently opened up on the long lineage of the Bonebrake name, and explained how a recording session with X singer John Doe prompted him to decide if they were related once for and all.

Grohl and Bonebrake eventually met at a Foo Fighters show in 2007, with Foos bassist and punk icon Pat Smear managing to broker the meeting.

“As he [Bonebrake] came through the door, we all stood up and warmly greeted him like a long lost relative, inspecting every feature, desperately trying to identify the trademark family brow or chin, passed down over centuries,” said Grohl.

“Long discussions of distant relatives and our historic family tree ensued, and by the end of the night we parted ways feeling a bit more connected to the linenage that bought us to this place.”

Dave added: “I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people and music that influenced me to become a musician, but also to pay tribute to my long family history.

“So what better than an X song? And what better person to sing it than my daughter, Violet Grohl, another descendant of Johann Christian Beinbrech. “I picked up one of my favorite X songs, ‘Nausea’, from their 1980 debut album ‘Los Angeles’ and forwarded it to Violet, hoping that she would agree to my most impulsive idea.

“Anyone who has ever heard Violet sing knows that she was certainly capable of doing it, but it was just a matter of getting her in front of the microphone to record, something that the two of us had never done together before. It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage.”

He said of the cover: “We smiled upon listening to playback at full volume. It was a moment that superseded anything musical. A life moment that I will cherish forever. A family moment.”

The captivating story comes as Grohl gears up to release a new book titled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

Speaking of the project, the singer said: “The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world.”