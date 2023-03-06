Dave Grohl to help feed the homeless for second LA-based charity

Dave Grohl is due to feed the homeless again in Los Angeles.

The Foo Fighters singer and guitarist helped out at Hope Of The Valley‘s BBQ last month, cooking for and serving 450 people over an 18 hour period.

His gesture came as a result of major snow storms that were about to hit LA.

Now, Feed The Streets LA has today (March 6) announced that Grohl will help the organisation hit its 3,500 meals a month target by cooking for the homeless in the Yucca and Skid Row areas of the Californian city.

Feed The Streets LA wrote alongside footage of Grohl helping set up and cook food last month: “2023 has been off to a rocky start with the losses on 5th street. We’ve been trying to figure out ways to keep up with our activations and continue to put out 3,500 meals a month. It’s not an easy task, especially when several communities experiencing food insecurity rely on us for a decent meal five times a week. On one of those wet and cold rainy days we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana) – he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out.

The amazing Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters volunteered with The Hope Mission in LA and cooked BBQ for 16 hours serving just about 500 meals to the homeless as well as paid all expenses to make it possible. I love stories like this. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oqMbiXMI2G — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 28, 2023

“We threw him into an upcoming activation. He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork – with a cooking crew. They stayed up all night and into the sunrise. The next day Dolce and his team, exhausted and sleep deprived – packed up the food and drove it to MacArthur Park. All they had to do was drop it off and leave, however they decided to stay and work the line – serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed. If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is. Stay tuned, D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon!”

At present, it’s not known when Grohl will be helping Feed The Streets LA.

In other news, last month Foo Fighters announced a trio of US headline shows for later this year.

The band were already scheduled for a run of summer festival appearances including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park and Bonnaroo.

They will now play concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24), Rogers, Arkansas (June 14) and Pelham, Alabama (June 16). Any remaining tickets are available to buy here.

Foo Fighters’ upcoming dates will mark the group’s first full gigs since the death of Taylor Hawkins last March. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer.