Dave Grohl to play solo set at Joe Walsh’s veteran benefit concert

Dave Grohl will play a solo set at Joe Walsh’s veteran benefit show ‘VetsAid’ later this year.

The Foo Fighters frontman is billed as a “special guest” at the event, which is due to take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on November 13. He’s joined on the line-up by Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

Walsh’s band James Gang – completed by drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters – will headline the show, performing together for the first time in over 15 years. Their reunion slot is being billed as “one last ride”.

Per an official announcement post, all net proceeds from VetsAid will go directly to veteran services charities. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (August 5) – buy yours here.

This year’s line-up consists of acts that originate from Ohio. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio while NIN formed in Cleveland. The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were both born in Akron, Ohio.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said in a statement to announce this year’s event (via Billboard). “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland, and then the world.

“Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders, and Dave Grohl.”

The Eagles musician added: “I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

This year’s ‘VetsAid’ will mark one of the first live appearances by Dave Grohl since the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins on March 25.

He surprised the crowd at Glastonbury 2022 in June by turning up during Paul McCartney’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

Grohl is likely to perform at Foo Fighters’ two-night ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ this September in London (September 3) and Los Angeles (27). A host of special guest acts will also take to the stage at the gigs.

Meanwhile, Foos guitarist Chris Shiflett recently shared a new solo single called ‘Long, Long Year’.