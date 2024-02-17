Dave Grohl to release Bad Brains cover with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante for Record Store Day

Dave Grohl is set to release a Bad Brains cover with Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante for Record Store Day 2024.

Back in November last year, Anthrax teased a collaboration with the Foo Fighters frontman on their social media. The band shared a photo with Grohl and captioned it: “New album is going to be awesome #FooThrax”.

Now, it’s been revealed that Grohl will team up with Anthrax co-founder Scott Ian and drummer Charlie Benante for an exclusive Record Store Day 7 inch. The trio will release a cover of hardcore legends Bad Brains’ ‘The Regulator’ under the name G.B.I., and only 3000 coopies will be pressed.

On Instagram, Ian wrote that the cover came to be when Anthrax and the Foos were coincidentally recording at the same time at Studio 606. When Ian bumped into Grohl, he texted him the next day, suggesting a Minor Threat or Bad Brains cover. In response, Grohl “replied immediately with the Spotify link for ‘The Regulator’.” “I said I’d be there at 12:30pm and he said, ‘See you at 1,'” Ian revealed. “It was that simple.”

“We ripped Regulator live in 2 takes, the way it should be! It was so much fun to get to play with Dave on drums and to hear his voice with my guitar! We’re all such huge Bad Brains fans and have asked WWBBD? (What would Bad Brains do?) many times. Hope you get a copy!”

Proceeds from the vinyl will go towards healthcare for Bad Brains vocalist HR, who suffers from a rare neurological disorder called SUNCT.

Record Store Day will return on April 20 this year, marking its 17th edition of the event. The news follows a report that vinyl sales rose by nearly 15 per cent in the first nine months of 2023.

The 1975, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Blur, Lily Allen, Gorillaz, Elton John, Paramore and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are all due to release exclusive one-off collectible items for the day.

Grohl is also set to feature on St Vincent’s “psychotic” new album. She said of the record: “It sounds urgent and psychotic, in equal parts the most caustic sound and also, I think, the most sonically blooming. It’s high stakes and intentional.”

In other news, Grohl is soon to embark on his US arena tour this year – find all dates below and get your tickets here.

Foo Fighters 2024 ‘Everything Or Nothing’ US stadium tour dates are:

JULY

17 – New York NY, Citi Field *

19 – New York NY, Citi Field #

21 – Boston MA, Fenway Park #

23 – Hershey PA, Hersheypark Stadium #

25 – Cincinnati OH, Great American Ballpark *

28 – Minneapolis MN, Target Field **