Dave Grohl to share “ridiculous” stories from his life on new Instagram page

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page to share short stories from his life with fans.

The Foo Fighters frontman has unveiled the ‘Dave’s True Stories’ page, which will see him sharing some of the “ridiculous moments” from his acclaimed career and more.

“Hi, my name is Dave. Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories,” Grohl wrote in an introductory post.

Making light of Foo Fighters’ recent tour cancellation, Grohl joked that he was “looking for work” and said he had decided to “pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile.”

He added: “My mother was a brilliant English teacher, a father a wicked speechwriter, so I decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school. (That, and cranking death metal 24/7 from my bedroom stereo) so have mercy. Not going for a Nobel Prize in literature here.

“I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you. Stay tuned! Wash your fucking hands.”

The new Instagram account comes as Foo Fighters fans eagerly await the release of the band’s tenth album, after Grohl recently confirmed that the record is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

The frontman previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

Grohl also recently said that the band’s recording sessions for the album were disrupted by ghosts.