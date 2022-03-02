Dave Grohl: “When I see fucking Billie Eilish, that’s rock’n’roll to me”

Dave Grohl has praised Billie Eilish for starting what he calls a rock’n’roll “revolution”.

The Foo Fighters frontman said in a new interview that rock music is a “different game” now for younger acts but is certainly still relevant, after a line from his band’s new horror-comedy film Studio 666 touched upon the “rock is dead” trope.

The Independent quoted a line that Jeff Garlin’s character says in the movie about the current music climate (“Rock’n’roll, it hasn’t been relevant for a long time”).

“Well, I think you have to define ‘relevant’,” Grohl responded. “It’s hard for us to say that rock’n’roll is in a rough patch, because we get up on stage and there’ll be thousands of people fucking going bananas and singing along to our songs.”

But he acknowledged that there’s been a shift in how rock music is received. “I can understand how it’s a different game nowadays for younger bands,” he said.

“There’s a lot of great young bands that are fucking killing it and have devoted fan bases. They might not be as popular as Nicki Minaj, but honestly, when I see fuckiing Billie Eilish, that’s rock’n’roll to me. She started a revolution and took over the world.”

Elsewhere in the interview Grohl spoke about his obsession with British duo Wet Leg, saying that the band are “about to take over America”.

“I really do dig them. A friend of mine turned me on to them about six or seven months ago and I couldn’t get the song [‘Chaise Lounge’ out of my head,” he said.

Meanwhile, the musician said recently that he would never go solo because he “actually like[s] being in the Foo Fighters”.

Describing new movie Studio 666, he told Sky News: “The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock and roll cliches and stereotypes, right? The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band – and some lead singers do exactly that.”

He then said: “That’s something I would never wish to do because I actually like being in the Foo Fighters.”

In a new interview with NME, Grohl discussed his recent collaboration with Liam Gallagher, ‘Everything’s Electric’, and called the former Oasis frontman “one of the last remaining rock stars”.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” Grohl said of the collaboration. “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

He continued: “He was making a song [‘Everything’s Electric’] with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque [Beastie Boys] and so I fucking served it up. I served up the beats. And the fucking single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night.”