Dave Grohl’s guitar from Foo Fighters’ ‘Monkey Wrench’ video up for auction

The guitar Dave Grohl plays in Foo Fighters‘ ‘Monkey Wrench’ video is set to go up for auction next month.

The white Gretsch White Falcon guitar is expected to fetch £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate, in Corsham, Wiltshire, on September 7.

The guitar was originally owned by Grohl’s Foo Fighters and Nirvana bandmate Pat Smear, and was played on Foo Fighters’ breakthrough album, 1995’s ‘The Colour and the Shape’.

Alongside the guitar in the listing is a polaroid photo taken by Smear of Drew Barrymore playing the guitar.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on earth, ever to come to public auction.

“‘Monkey Wrench’ was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March.”

He added: I’m expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic Monkey Wrench video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

Next month, Foo Fighters are set to honour late drummer Taylor Hawkins at two special gigs in London and Los Angeles. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ will take place at Wembley Stadium on September 3 before taking over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Among the first wave of acts for the London show were Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson, who will be joined by Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and many more.

In Los Angeles, meanwhile, Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus will perform, plus members of Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers performing. Others playing across both dates include Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink and Nandi Bushell.

Last week, a host of new acts including Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, Kesha and Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet were revealed to play in London, while Los Angeles will welcome Ulrich, Barker and Grohl alongside Sebastian Bach, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and more.

It has also been announced that both gigs will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide. Find more information here.