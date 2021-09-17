Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney form new band, NHC

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney have teamed up to form a new band called NHC – you can hear the group’s first new tracks below.

Jane’s Addiction bassist Chaney and Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins previously played together in Alanis Morissette’s live band in the ’90s, while Chaney is also a part of Hawkins’ solo band The Coattail Riders.

Hawkins and Chaney formed NHC with Jane’s Addiction guitarist Navarro within the last year, with the drummer – who will also serve as the singer in the new band – calling Navarro “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock” in an accompanying statement.

Advertisement

NHC have shared two tracks today (September 19), ‘Feed The Cruel’ and ‘Better Move On’. The first song comes with an accompanying black-and-white performance video of the band recording the track in the studio, and you can see that below.

You can hear NHC’s second new song ‘Better Move On’ below.

NHC are set to make their live debut at Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on October 2. You can find out more about the new band by heading here.

Advertisement

Back in July Hawkins performed lead vocals on Foo Fighters’ cover of ‘Shadow Dancing’, which featured on their disco-themed album ‘Hail Satin’.

Jane’s Addiction, meanwhile, were recently described as the most underrated band of all time by their frontman Perry Farrell.