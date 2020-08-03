David Attenborough and rapper Dave are collaborating on wildlife special

Sir David Attenborough and rapper Dave are set collaborate on a new BBC wildlife special.

Entitled Planet Earth: A Celebration, the musical special will also feature input from acclaimed film composer Hans Zimmer.

The programme, which will include sequences from the previous Attenborough-fronted shows Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, is “designed to lift viewers’ spirits during a time of international uncertainty,” according to the BBC.

Attenborough has recorded new voiceover narration for the special, while Zimmer (along with a number of other composers) has reworked the original score and added a series of new compositions.

The special will see Dave perform on a grand piano while the BBC Concert Orchestra takes on the string section of the score.

“I’ve always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries,” said Dave. “This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Zimmer, known for his work on films such as The Dark Knight, Gladiator, and The Lion King, said: “Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration is set to air on BBC One at the end of August.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was announced that Attenborough would be teaching online Geography lessons via the BBC, for children being homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The historian and broadcaster hosted a series of live-streamed classes as part of the BBC Bitesize Daily learning series focused on offering at-home education.