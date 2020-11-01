David Bowie and Morrissey‘s live cover of T-Rex classic ‘Cosmic Dancer’ is set to be officially released this month.

The pair linked up for the cover version during a show at The Forum in Los Angeles in 1991, and it has been widely circulated online in the two decades since.

On Friday November 13, a digital download of the single will be available, with the song also arriving on streaming services.

A 7″ vinyl version of the single will then be released on February 19, 2021. On the other side of the single will be a cover of The Jam‘s ‘That’s Entertainment’, though as Morrissey’s official website points out, it is not the same version of the track as the 1993 version available on the internet.

Back in 2016, Morrissey notably omitted David Bowie from a list of this year’s celebrity deaths when speaking to the crowd at a Manchester hometown gig.

Performing at Manchester Arena, the Smiths singer began listing all the famous people to have died this year, before singing “All the best ones are dead”.

His list included comedian Victoria Wood, actress Caroline Aherne, boxer Muhammad Ali and Prince but not Bowie, who passed away in January. The crowd then began booing Morrissey for the omission.

Morrissey and Bowie shared a tense relationship that dated back to touring together in 1995. In 2013, Bowie refused to let Morrissey use a photo of themselves together for cover art, leading to Morrissey replacing him with Rick Astley instead.

In 2014, Morrissey addressed their rivalry, saying: “I know I’ve criticised David in the past, but it’s all been snot-nosed junior high ribbing on my part. I think he knows that.”