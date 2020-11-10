New David Bowie live album ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’ to be released this month

A new David Bowie live album called ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’ has been announced.

It will arrive via Parlophone on November 20 as part of the ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ physical series, which comprises six previously unreleased live recordings by the late star from between 1995 and 1999.

The forthcoming second release was recorded at the Birmingham NEC in December 1995, and follows on from ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ (released on October 30).

The 15-song album features rare live performances of ‘Jump They Say’ and ‘Strangers When We Meet’ as well as two versions of ‘Hallo Spaceboy’. Check out the full tracklist below and find further details here.

1. ‘Look Back In Anger’

2. ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’

3. ‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’

4. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’

5. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’

6. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’

7. ‘Strangers When We Meet’

8. ‘Breaking Glass’

9. ‘The Motel’

10. ‘Jump They Say’

11. ‘Teenage Wildlife’

12. ‘Under Pressure’

13. ‘Moonage Daydream’

14. ‘We Prick You’

15. ‘Hallo Spaceboy (version 2)’

The third instalment in the ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ series is due to arrive by the end of the year, with the remaining three records set for release at some point in early 2021.

‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ follows a host of David Bowie reissues also shared this year, including a limited edition vinyl version of ‘Young Americans’ (1975) to mark the album’s 45th anniversary.

Another Bowie live LP, ‘LiveAndWell.com’, came out back in May. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that the new David Bowie biopic Stardust will be released in the UK before the end of this year. You can read NME‘s four-star review of the film here.