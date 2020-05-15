Listen to David Bowie’s ‘LiveAndWell.com’ live album as it makes major streaming debut

David Bowie‘s rare 1999 live album ‘LiveAndWell.com’ has finally been released on major streaming platforms today (May 15).

The record is one of three remastered live Bowie albums that are set to be released digitally over the coming months.

‘LiveAndWell.com’ was originally only available to listen to if you subscribed to Bowie’s innovative but now defunct ISP BowieNet, and the record didn’t receive a subsequent commercial release after it debuted on the online platform in November 1999.

Comprising of live recordings from Bowie’s 1997 ‘Earthling Tour’ — featuring songs from his solo albums ‘1. Outside’ (1995) and ‘Earthling’ (1997) — this new release of ‘LiveAndWell.com’ also includes two bonus tracks: ‘Pallas Athena’ and ‘V-2 Schneider’, the latter of which was named after Kraftwerk’s Florian Schneider, who passed away earlier this month.

This Parlophone-released live album, which was recorded at shows in New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro and Phoenix Festival in the UK, is now available to listen to on major streaming services.

