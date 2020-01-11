The fourth anniversary of David Bowie‘s death on January 10, 2016 has been marked with tributes from across the world, including the singer’s 48-year-old son, Duncan Jones, and wife of almost 24 years, Iman.

Jones posted a photograph of Bowie on holiday via Twitter today, captioned “Dad relaxing happily in the Australian outback,” adding “Always alive when he’s in here -> [heart emoji]”.

Dad relaxing happily in the Australian outback.

I'm the squatter in the back.

Always alive when he's in here ->♥️ pic.twitter.com/A02jdnK2IO — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 10, 2020

Iman took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her late husband with a picture of the two together, as well as a separate post featuring the words: “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

She also shared a painting of a bird flying over the ocean as the sun sets. She titled the artwork “Bluebird, January 10th,” adding the hashtags “#BowieForever and #EternalLove” to the posts.

Meanwhile, on what would have been the iconic rock star’s birthday (January 8), a church in Amsterdam rang out a special rendition of ‘Life On Mars’ to mark the occasion.

His birthday was celebrated by chimes from the track being performed at the 17th century Zuiderkerk church. You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Just a 17th century church playing Bowie#Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/wYhkiriFGU — Peter Gibbs (@PeterGWeather) January 7, 2020

It was also revealed that, alongside George Michael, David Bowie has been added to The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a book that compiles the life stories of the most influential people in British history.

The two musicians, as well as legendary producer Sir George Martin – often named ‘The Fifth Beatle’ for his work with the Fab Four – are among 228 contemporary figures who have been added to the book’s newest edition.

Bowie’s entry says that “arguably, his greatest legacy was in challenging and transgressing the gendered boundaries of his youth.”