David Bowie’s ‘Young Americans’ is getting 45th anniversary vinyl reissue

It’s been announced that David Bowie‘s 1975 album ‘Young Americans’ will be receiving a limited edition vinyl reissue in celebration of its 45th anniversary.

Due to arrive on September 18th, the reissue of Bowie’s self-described “plastic soul” album will be pressed on “brick and mortar” gold-coloured vinyl.

Released on March 7, 1975, ‘Young Americans’ was recorded in Philadelphia with longtime producer Tony Visconti and featured input from John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Luther Vandross, and frequent collaborator Carlos Alomar

Drawing heavy influence from a number of Black musical styles, the album peaked at Number 2 on the UK album chart and earned gold certification in both the UK and US.

The reissue is the latest in a string of Bowie archival titles to be released as of late. On Friday (August 14), ‘Something in the Air (Live Paris 1999)’, a 15-track LP capturing Bowie’s 1999 performance in France as part of his ‘Hours Tour’, will be the next to be released.

Originally recorded on October 14 1999 at Paris’ Elysée Montmartre, the album was recorded after Bowie received France’s highest artistic order – the Commandeurs of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Today’s announcement comes after Bowie’s previously unreleased 1999 live album ‘LiveAndWell.com’ was issued back in May. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.

After this, Bowie’s live album ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’ was released for the first time in July.

‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ – French for “open the dog” – was recorded during a performance at the Starplex Amphitheatre in Dallas, Texas, October 13 1995. The show was part of Bowie’s Outside tour with Nine Inch Nails on support duties.