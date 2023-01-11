David Bowie’s daughter shares footage of them playing keyboard together on anniversary of his death

David Bowie‘s daughter has shared a sweet home video to mark the seventh anniversary of the music icon’s death.

Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016 after privately living with cancer for 18 months. The artist had released his 26th and final studio album, ‘Blackstar’, on his 69th birthday just two days prior (January 8).

Yesterday (January 10) Bowie and his widow Iman’s 22-year-old daughter Alexandria ‘Lexi’ Zahra Jones posted a clip of herself and her late father playing a keyboard together in what appears to be an office or studio space.

Jones also shared a photograph of herself as a toddler with a beaming Bowie. “7 years ago today. I miss you ❤️,” she captioned the upload. You can see it below.

Jan 10th For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one.#EternalLove #bowieforever Posted by Iman on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Iman – who was married to the legendary singer from 1992 until he died – shared a black-and-white image of the pair on social media. “For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one,” she wrote.

The model, actor and entrepreneur added the hashtags #EternalLove and #bowieforever to the message. See it above.

Last October, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that there had been an increase in Bowie-inspired baby names since the icon died.

Meanwhile, Bowie’s sixth album album ‘Aladdin Sane’ (1973) is set for a special vinyl reissue to mark its 50th anniversary. The new edition of the record – available as a half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc LP – comes out on April 14.

A 4K remastered version of the official music video for ‘The Jean Genie’ has been shared to preview the forthcoming release.