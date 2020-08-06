David Bowie’s rarity-packed 1999 gig in Paris set for release

A David Bowie concert from 1999 that featured a setlist packed with rarities is getting a digital release.

The release comes as part of an ongoing series in which a number of Bowie’s concerts from the 1990s are getting a digital release.

The latest, Something in the Air (Live Paris 99), was originally recorded on October 14 1999 at Paris’ Elysée Montmartre and will be available to stream on August 14.

Advertisement

Before the concert, Bowie received France’s highest artistic order – the Commandeurs of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

The new release will be a 15-track live album, featuring 12 previously unreleased recordings and three tracks used as B-sides for singles from the ‘Hours’ album.

You can see footage from the performance below:

‘Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)’ Track List

‘Life On Mars?’

‘Thursday’s Child’

‘Something in the Air’

‘Word on a Wing’

‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’

‘China Girl’

‘Always Crashing in the Same Car’

‘Survive’

‘Drive-In Saturday’

‘Changes’

‘Seven’

‘Repetition’

‘I Can’t Read’

‘The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell’

‘Rebel Rebel’

Today’s announcement comes after Bowie’s previously unreleased 1999 live album ‘LiveAndWell.com’ was issued back in May. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.

Advertisement

After this, Bowie’s live album ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’ was released for the first time in July.

‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ – French for “open the dog” – was recorded during a performance at the Starplex Amphitheatre in Dallas, Texas, October 13 1995. The show was part of Bowie’s Outside tour with Nine Inch Nails on support duties.

Earlier this week (August 3), it was revealed that Bowie once planned to relaunch his alter ego Ziggy Stardust in space.

According to video games designer Phil Campbell, the late icon discussed buying up old satellites orbiting the Earth during the late 1990s.

Campbell told The Mirror: “We talked about buying up a bunch of old satellites that were circling the Earth and he was going to relaunch Ziggy from space. The idea was that Ziggy would beam us transmissions – ‘Are you receiving me…?’”