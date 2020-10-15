David Byrne has admitted that he hasn’t read his former Talking Heads bandmate Chris Frantz’s memoir Remain In Love.

The band broke up in 1991, and have only played together once since, for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2002.

Speaking earlier this year, Frantz was scathing about his former bandmate.

“It’s true that his public image has changed. But friends of mine assure me that he hasn’t. I think he probably just decided that he could catch more bees with honey,” he told The Guardian.

“Believe me,” he added, “if you knew David Byrne, you would not be jealous of him.”

In the memoir, the sticksman also documented the band’s final meeting and said Byrne was so exasperated that the other members kept their cool when he announced their split, that he yelled: “You should be calling me an asshole.”

Byrne has now responded by claiming not to have read Frantz’s memoir.

“Noooo,” he said when asked about the book, before adding: “I knew that if I read it I would get asked about it. So I’ve avoided it.”

Byrne has dampened speculation about a Talking Heads reunion on many occasions – in 2017, he said that the prospect of getting the band back together would “probably be [taking] quite a number of steps backwards”.

Late last year, fans believed that a potential Talking Heads reunion was finally in the works, after the band appeared to launch an official Instagram account. The account hasn’t shared a single post, and isn’t verified as of yet.