David Byrne shares new Christmas song ‘Fat Man’s Comin”

David Byrne has shared a new festive song, ‘Fat Man’s Comin”.

The track, which you can listen to below, was written while he was working on his collaborative album with St. Vincent, ‘Love This Giant’. It was produced by Jherek Bischoff.

“I always wanted to write a holiday song,” the former Talking Heads frontman said in a press release (via Consequence). “I wouldn’t call it a Christmas song, as the visitation of Santa (formerly known as St. Nicholas, who mainly did punishing) seems to have evolved to be a more secular consumer moment than a religious or spiritual affair.”

The track is available on Bandcamp under a pay-what-you-can model here, with all proceeds going towards Reasons To Be Cheerful, the good-news-only publication Byrne founded in 2019.

Meanwhile, Byrne recently featured on an abortion rights benefit album alongside the likes of Pearl Jam, R.E.M. and Wet Leg.

The compilation LP – ‘Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All’ also featured further contributions from Death Cab For Cutie, Animal Collective, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

100 per cent of the proceeds went to non-profit organisations working to provide abortion care access including Brigid Alliance – a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support for people seeking abortions and NOISE FOR NOW, which is working with Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics.

It came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, which meant abortion would no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973, and each state would be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.