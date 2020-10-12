David Crosby receives backlash for insensitive Eddie Van Halen tweets

David Crosby has come under fire this week for insensitive tweets made about the late Eddie Van Halen.

On October 10, a fan tweeted to Crosby asking his opinion of Eddie Van Halen, who passed away from throat cancer on October 6.

Crosby replied with a one-word answer: “Meh ….”.

The singer’s terse response caused a stir among punters and fellow musicians on Twitter.

“Wrong answer as fuck and rude as fuck!!!” wrote Tracii Guns of American rock outfit L.A. Guns.

“There are better ways to say you don’t care for someone’s music. That was very disrespectful. And yes straight out fuck you and your smug answer.”

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister supported Guns’ reply, writing that he’s “always hated [Crosby] AND his mustache.”

Crosby doubled down on his comments when fans began to voice their ire.

“Sorry …just meant he does not move me much,” he wrote in another tweet.

On October 12, Crosby added that “Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really …look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ….and the one time I met he was nice ….and he was talented …meh to me means I don’t care that much ….and I don’t …doesn’t mean he wasn’t good, he was but not for me.”

A multitude of musicians did pay tribute to Van Halen following his passing last week.

“One thing I loved about Eddie was he always had a big grin on his face, and he looked like he was enjoying every second he was up there,” Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone.

Elsewhere, Van Halen’s former bandmate Sammy Hagar revealed he rekindled his friendship with the late guitarist earlier this year.

“Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” he said.