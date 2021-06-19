Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine has confirmed that former bassist David Ellefson will not appear on the band’s upcoming album.

Ellefson was removed from the band last month after grooming allegations were levelled at the bassist. Allegations surfaced after several explicit screenshots and a video, which Ellefson said in a later statement were of “some private and personal conversations and interactions,” were leaked on social media, with some alleging they were with an underage girl.

In a new interview on his own radio show on Gimme Radio, Mustaine confirmed that none of Ellefson’s recorded bass tracks will end up on the band’s new record.

“I just wanna thank you for all the kinds words and support as we get ready for this next tour and continue to hunt for a new bass player,” Mustaine told fans on the show. “We are making progress.

“The record’s being completed, and we’re gonna have someone coming in in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had. Which should be relatively quick because the person we’re talking to is a stellar bass player. And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward.”

Announcing Ellefson’s departure from Megadeth following the incident last month (May 24), frontman Mustaine said an “already strained relationship” between the band and Ellefson, in addition to the grooming allegations, were enough “to make working together impossible moving forward”.

Following the publication of the video Ellefson filed revenge-porn charges against a person who he alleges “illegally” uploaded a “very private video” that prompted the allegations of grooming against him.

Since then, a police report has seen Ellefson admitting to “four to five masturbating encounters” online with a young woman in a new police report.

After subsequent rumours that he would be replacing Ellefson, ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted denied the reports. A replacement has yet to be announced.