David Gray announces Australian ‘White Ladder’ anniversary tour

David Gray will tour Australia and New Zealand in November and December this year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album ‘White Ladder’.

Gray will play the record in its entirety, with the original studio members. The shows will also feature a collection of the singer-songwriter’s greatest hits.

Gray visited Australia last year, when his Bluesfest sideshows sold out across the country.

“Twenty years on and it feels like White Ladder is just as alive for people now as it was back then,” he said in a statement.

“What happened with ‘White Ladder’ involved more than music. It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Gray is currently preparing to perform ‘White Ladder’ across the UK, Europe and the Americas before his AU/NZ tour.

Presale begins on Tuesday 10th March, with general tickets on sale from Friday 13th March. To purchase tickets, click here

David Gray AU/NZ Tour Dates 2020:

Shows are all ages except where noted

Auckland, Spark Arena (November 28)

Wellington, TSB Arena (29)

Christchurch, Horncastle Arena (December 1)

Brisbane, BCEC (3)

Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (5)

Sydney, First State Super Theatre (8)

Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre (11) – 18 +