David Lee Roth shares solo version of Van Halen’s ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’

David Lee Roth has shared a solo version of the 1980 Van Halen hit ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ – check it out below.

According to Blabbermouth, the re-recorded version of the track, taken from Van Halen’s album ‘Women And Children First’, was recorded earlier this year in Hollywood. It arrives just a few months after another unreleased track, ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’, in which he looked back nostalgically on his time in Van Halen. That song was originally recorded in 2007 with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 but didn’t see the light of day for over a decade later.

Just prior, Roth shared another track from the same sessions called ‘Pointing At The Moon’ and in 2020, he let the world hear ‘‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar & Grill’ in tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died in October of that year aged 65.

Listen to David Lee Roth’s solo version of ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ below:

Meanwhile, a cover of Roth’s song ‘Just A Gigolo’ by Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and Beck is set to be released today in the final instalment of the pair’s Hanukkah Sessions, in which they cover a song by a Jewish artist for each night of Hanukkah. They covered the Van Halen classic ‘Jump’ for last year’s Hanukkah Sessions, calling Roth “quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard-rocking Jews”.

Roth originally planned to retire last year and was scheduled to cap off his illustrious career with a farewell residency in Las Vegas, but the shows were pulled due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.