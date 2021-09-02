David Lee Roth turned down offer of supporting Mötley Crüe on tour

David Lee Roth was asked to open for the joint Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard tour but reportedly turned it down.

Roth turned down the offer of opening for the two acts after Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx says he reached out to Roth.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Sixx revealed that when Mötley Crüe offered Roth the opening slot on the tour, he responded in the negative, reportedly saying: “I don’t open for bands that I influenced.”

Advertisement

Sixx meanwhile recently shared a powerful message on the 20th anniversary of him being sober.

Taking to social media last month (July 2) to mark the milestone, Sixx discussed his journey over the past two decades and encouraged anyone who has overcome alcohol dependency issues to “give back” and throw anyone still suffering “a life vest”.

“Some people will try an kick you in the nuts,steal your money ,stab you in the back, guaranteed to let you down, sabotage yer life, not believe in you and gossip that you’ll never make a day without drugs or alcohol,” Sixx started his post. “And do you know what you’re gonna do? YOU’RE GONNA STAY SOBER ONE DAY AT A TIME.”

He continued: “You are the miracle, the one that breaks the addiction chain, the one who is a living amens. The one who has altered your family history. You will live in gratitude for those that never thought you’d stay sober or make it out alive BECAUSE THEY MADE YOU STRONGER and you know how to forgive assholes. And when you see people who are still suffering / treading water or gasping for air, be sure to throw them a life vest. Because we give back now to those that are still afflicted and hope they too pass it on.”

Advertisement

Gene Simmons has publicly apologised after David Lee Roth took offence to comments Simmons made about the Van Halen frontman in a recent interview.