Day1 drops new single and music video ‘Riding’

South Brisbane hip-hop artist Day1 has shared his second track for this year, ‘Riding’.

The new track has been released alongside an accompanying music video, which was premiered on YouTube this afternoon (April 30). Watch the video for ‘Riding’ below:

Advertisement

‘Riding’ is a follow-up to ‘One Time’, which was released in February of this year and featured longtime friend and collaborator Davey. Compared to his previous single, ‘One Time’ takes a far more melodic route. In a press statement, the 19-year-old artist said ‘Riding’ was about deciding between spending time with your friends or with your significant other.

“‘Riding’ is choosing the priority between your girl and your mates. Although your priority may be one way, your preference may be another,” he said.

The music clip seems to reflect this, with the footage flicking between Day1, his friends and his girlfriend.

Day1 is a core member of Western Sydney collective Area Movement and made his solo debut in 2019 with his track ‘Boss’, which has since garnered over 4.5million streams. Since then, the young rapper has gone on to appear in an official remix of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s single ‘Mood Swings’, which also featured Youngn Lipz and Creed Tha Kid.