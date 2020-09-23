Day1 releases new track and music video, ‘Wavey’

South Brisbane’s Day1 has released his latest single, ‘Wavey’, featuring regular collaborator and fellow artist Davey.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, ‘Wavey’ was released alongside an accompanying music video, produced by Chipz Production, Matt Noble & Ho2xy.

In a statement on the track, Day1 reflected on his ongoing working relationship with Davey.

“Davey’s the bro, that’s fam, me and him was chilling as usual, found a beat, and made a banger as usual to let the city know,” he said.

‘Wavey’ is Day1’s third single this year and fourth overall, following on from ‘One Time’, ‘Riding‘ and his debut release ‘Boss’. Prior to his official debut, Day1 had shared a number of tracks on his SoundCloud page.

‘Boss’ was Day1’s breakthrough release, garnering more than 4million streams, becoming certified gold on the ARIA charts and earning a place within the top five tracks on the SoundCloud charts.

In a short amount of time, the young rapper has gone on to appear in an official remix of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s single ‘Mood Swings’, which also featured Youngn Lipz and Creed Tha Kid. Day1 is also a member of the Western Sydney collective Area Movement.