Day1 shares details around debut EP, ‘Day Uno’

After a lengthy string of singles, Brisbane rapper Day1 has finally shared details around his forthcoming debut EP, ‘Day Uno’.

Set for release this Friday (August 6), ‘Day Uno’ will be eight tracks long and feature previously released singles ‘Energy’ and ‘King Of My City’.

Day1 recruited several different producers for the EP, including Open Till L8, Rio Levya, Klapback and Leo Thomas. In addition, fellow rapper Hooligan Hefs will also feature on the release.

Speaking about ‘Day Uno’ in a press release, the 20-year-old rapper said that it’s “the start of something big, a new era of myself.

This EP is a statement that I’m versatile as an artist and Day UNO is bigger than Day1, it’s the team behind Day1 show what we got.”

While ‘Energy’ and ‘King Of My City’ are the only tracks Day1 has dropped this year that will appear on the EP, he kicked off the year with the release of standalone single ‘Shisha Chick’.

Throughout 2020, he released a series of singles, including ‘One Time’, ‘Riding’, ‘Cancelled’ and ‘Wavey’ alongside Davey.

In late 2019, just after the release of his debut single ‘BOSS’, he appeared on a remix of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s track ‘Mood Swings’, alongside Creed Tha Kid and NME Australia cover star Youngn Lipz.