Watch Day6 perform ‘Zombie’, ‘Sweet Chaos’ and more on ‘Killing Voice’

Also including popular album cuts such as 'Freely' and 'Best Part'

By Carmen Chin
day6 dingo music killing voice
Day6. Credit: Getty Images/The Chosunilbo JNS

South Korean band Day6 recently appeared on Dingo Music’s Killing Voice, where they performed a medley of fan favourites, from ‘Congratulations’ to ‘Sweet Chaos’ and more.

Day6 were the latest artists to appear on Dingo Music’s popular YouTube series Killing Voice, where musicians perform a mash-ups of their hit tracks. Other acts that have appeared on the series Red VelvetSEVENTEENMAMAMOO and most recently TWICE.

Their medley lasted for a little over 20 minutes, and featured the band performing a number of their most popular tracks such as ‘Zombie’ and ‘Congratulations’, as well as fan-favourite album cuts ‘Freely’ and ‘Best Part’. The four-piece also took the opportunity to promote their most recent single ‘Welcome To The Show’.

Day6 most recently made their long-awaited comeback with their brand-new album ‘Fourever’, led by ‘Welcome to the Show’. It marked their first music together in nearly three years, since April 2021’s ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy’, with all four members now having completed their mandatory military service.

The group originally debuted with six members, however have carried on with activities as a quartet after keyboardist and vocalist Junhyeok left the band in 2016, and guitarist and vocalist Jae left in 2021. Day6 now comprises Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon.

In other K-pop news, Apink member Kim Nam-joo recently revealed that the girl group are currently amid preparations to release new music as a group. “Apink are currently preparing for a new release this year,” she said. “I maybe shouldn’t have said this, but Apink is always preparing for a comeback.”

