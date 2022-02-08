Day6 member Wonpil tests positive for COVID-19

Wonpil of South Korean band Day6 has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

READ MORE: Every GOT7 song ranked in order of greatness

Today (February 8), JYP Entertainment shared a statement relaying the news of the singer’s positive PCR result. According to the agency, Wonpil is diagnosed as asymptomatic and is currently in self-quarantine.

“After he got his PCR test on the morning of February 7, he has been voluntarily self-quarantining. As is standard, he will now continue to maintain self-quarantine and take all necessary measures as required by the disease control authorities,” JYPE wrote, per Soompi.

Advertisement

“His entire work schedule has been cancelled or postponed, and we will release updates about this depending on the artist’s condition,” his company added. “We will do our best for his treatment and recovery, with his health as the top priority, so that he can meet fans in good health soon.”

On Monday (February 7), Wonpil made his debut as a soloist with his first album ‘Pilmography’, which featured the lead single ‘Voiceless’. However, it was announced on the same day that his promotional activities for the release would be put on hold as he had already entered self-quarantine due to his potential exposure to COVID-19 at the time.

In a pre-recorded press event celebrating the release, Wonpil spoke about how he hoped his solo album would “comfort and heal people, especially among times of trouble”, per Korea Herald.

With ‘Pilmography’, Wonpil has become the fourth Day6 member to go solo, after bassist Young K and drummer Dowoon, as well as former guitarist Jae Park.

Advertisement

In 2020, Wonpil and fellow bandmates Young K and Dowoon formed the sub-unit Day6 (Even Of Day). The trio later went on to release their second mini-album, ‘Right Through Me’, in July last year.