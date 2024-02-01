Dead & Company confirm 2024 residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Dead & Company have confirmed that they will play a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2024.

The band – Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane – teased the Sphere residency with a social media post yesterday (January 31).

“In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” the video’s text read. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The message was followed by clips of Grateful Dead’s ‘Steal Your Face’ logo on the outer sphere of the cutting edge venue.

While no dates have been announced yet, Rolling Stone confirmed that the band will play at least 15 shows in the spring.

The news follows recent reports that the American rock band would be following residencies from U2 and Phish at the $2billion venue.

In 2022, the band suggested that their “final tour” in 2023 could be their last time performing live together.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” Mayer said in a statement. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Phish, meanwhile, are set to take up their four-night residency at the Sphere in April, and you can purchase tickets here.

Reviewing U2’s opening night at the Sphere, NME said that “entering the inner sanctum of the Sphere for the first time and taking in the sheer scale of the screen itself, truly takes your breath away”.